Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 recorded in Switzerland

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 near Affoltern am Albis ZH Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The earth shook near Affoltern am Albis, in canton Zurich, on Wednesday night with a magnitude of around 3.1 on the Richter scale.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to the Swiss Seismological Service of ETH Zurich (SED), the tremor was probably felt strongly near the epicentre.

The earthquake occurred at 3:42am near Affoltern am Albis, the SED wrote in an automated message. Damage is not normally expected from an earthquake of this magnitude.

The SED registers an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and neighbouring countries, or 1,000 to 1,500 tremors per year.

Only on Monday, the earth shook with a magnitude of around 3 on the Richter scale near Rheinfelden. Around 10 to 20 earth tremors with magnitudes of around 2.5 and above are actually felt by the population every year.

