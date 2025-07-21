The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Earthquake hits Swiss Alps near Mürren

Mürren
A chalet in Mürren. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Earthquake hits Swiss Alps near Mürren
Listening: Earthquake hits Swiss Alps near Mürren

The earth shook near Mürren in the Bernese Oberland on Monday afternoon with a magnitude of around 4.2 on the Richter scale. No major damage is expected, although the quake is reported to have triggered a rockfall in the nearby Sefinental valley.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The quake occurred at 12:52pm near Mürren, the Swiss Seismological Service (SED) wrote in an automated message. By 3:30pm, more than 400 reports had been received, according to the service’s website. The quake was felt over a wide area, particularly in a north-south direction as far as Basel and Sion.

In addition, some people reported a rockfall in the Sefinental valley, Philippe Roth from the SED told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. The cantonal police in Bern had not received any reports by the afternoon, according to an enquiry.

Minor damage such as cracks in the plaster are possible in isolated cases in the event of an earthquake of this magnitude near the epicentre, Roth added. However, this only affects buildings on unstable ground. No injuries are to be expected.

+ ‘Swiss engineering at its best’: the steepest cable car in the world

According to the SED, there was already an earthquake in Mürren last week. The most recent stronger quake at the same location occurred in September, when it had a magnitude of 3.5. There are also likely to be noticeable aftershocks in the coming days and weeks.

According to Roth, quakes in the Bernese Oberland are “no surprise”. Seismologically, the area can be categorised as Valais, which is particularly at risk by Swiss standards, as are Basel and Graubünden. The regional tectonics, geology and stress conditions in the Earth’s crust play a role here.

The SED registers an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and neighbouring countries, or 1,000 to 1,500 quakes per year. The population actually feels around ten to 20 earth tremors per year with magnitudes from around 2.5.

+ Study finds climate change increases earthquake risk on Mont Blanc

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
28 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Have you experienced food shortages or food price spikes in your country recently?

The rise in conflicts, unpredictable weather and economic shocks have made food supply chains more vulnerable to disruption.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

For better public transport in Greater Geneva

More

Public transport in Geneva faces calls for overhaul

This content was published on Public transport services in Greater Geneva must better meet needs. The associations Transports et environnement (ATE) and Rail Dauphiné Savoie Léman (ARDSL) have drawn up a review of the situation, calling in particular for the Leman Express timetable to be extended.

Read more: Public transport in Geneva faces calls for overhaul
Zurich public prosecutor charges Sanija Ameti

More

Swiss politician who shot at baby Jesus risks fine

This content was published on The Zurich public prosecutor's office has brought charges against Zurich city parliamentarian Sanija Ameti for disturbing religious freedom. Ameti had shot at a picture of Jesus and Mary with an air pistol.

Read more: Swiss politician who shot at baby Jesus risks fine
New work of art by Saype adorns the Vaud Alps

More

New work by artist Saype adorns Swiss Alps

This content was published on The French-Swiss artist Saype has created a new giant painting on the summit of the Grand Chamossaire above Villars-sur-Ollon VD. The 2500 square metre work depicts a boy with a rucksack on his shoulders.

Read more: New work by artist Saype adorns Swiss Alps
Actor Carlos Leal returns to Switzerland

More

Swiss actor Carlos Leal leaves ‘arrogant’ LA

This content was published on According to "Schweizer Illustrierte", Swiss actor Carlos Leal is returning to Switzerland - after 15 years in Los Angeles. "It's become loud there, megalomaniacal and arrogant," he said in the online edition of the magazine.

Read more: Swiss actor Carlos Leal leaves ‘arrogant’ LA
Office of the Attorney General is investigating criminal charges relating to the sale of the Goldvreneli

More

Swissmint sued for alleged gold coin fraud

This content was published on A coin collector has filed a criminal complaint with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland against Swissmint, the federal mint, for fraud in connection with the sale of the limited-edition 100-franc gold Vreneli.

Read more: Swissmint sued for alleged gold coin fraud
Vreni Schneider gets a museum

More

Museum to open devoted to Swiss ski legend Vreni Schneider

This content was published on Vreni Schneider is to have a museum in the centre of her home village of Elm. The legendary Swiss ski racer has numerous memorabilia at home, which she is now releasing and exhibiting.

Read more: Museum to open devoted to Swiss ski legend Vreni Schneider
Unknown persons steal weapons from shooting range in Wittenbach SG

More

Weapons stolen from Swiss shooting range

This content was published on A shooting range in Wittenbach, northeastern Switzerland, was broken into on Sunday night. The unknown perpetrators stole several antique weapons.

Read more: Weapons stolen from Swiss shooting range

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR