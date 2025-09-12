Adoption reform for Swiss children conceived from donated sperm

On Friday, the Federal Council submitted a draft amendment to the civil code to parliament.
The bill also applies to children born using other methods of medically assisted procreation authorised abroad, including surrogate motherhood. The current rules on the adoption of a spouse’s or partner’s child are not adapted to such cases.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
12,000 fish to be transferred by helicopter in Swiss river cleanup operation
This content was published on
Some 12,000 fish are being removed from the River Spöl in the Swiss National Park. This operation is necessary before cleaning up the riverbed, which was contaminated by PCBs during maintenance work in 2016.
Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe
This content was published on
The 21st Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) will screen 114 films, including 16 Swiss productions and 41 European or world premieres, from 25 September to 5 October. Actor Russell Crowe will receive an honorary lifetime achievement award.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.