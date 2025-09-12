Adoption reform for Swiss children conceived from donated sperm

Easier adoption for children born from donated sperm in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss government wants to make it easier for children conceived from donated sperm to be adopted by the partner of their legal parent.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Adoption facilitée pour enfants nés d’un don de sperme en Suisse Original Read more: Adoption facilitée pour enfants nés d’un don de sperme en Suisse

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Friday, the Federal Council submitted a draft amendment to the civil code to parliament.

The bill also applies to children born using other methods of medically assisted procreation authorised abroad, including surrogate motherhood. The current rules on the adoption of a spouse’s or partner’s child are not adapted to such cases.

+ Online sperm banks pose problem in Switzerland

The amendment is aimed at cases where the child lives with their legal parent and the intended parent from birth. It should enable them to be fully protected in legal terms.

The Federal Council is proposing to dispense with the requirement of a one-year fostering relationship with the intended parent.

More

More Demographics Switzerland starts process to legalise egg donation This content was published on On Thursday, the Swiss government presented the broad outlines for legalising the practice. Read more: Switzerland starts process to legalise egg donation

Translated from French by DeepL/ mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch