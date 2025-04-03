The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
ECHR condemns Swiss failure to protect woman from violence

ECtHR condemns Switzerland for failing to protect women from violence
ECtHR condemns Switzerland for failing to protect women from violence Keystone-SDA
ECHR condemns Swiss failure to protect woman from violence
Switzerland did not provide a woman with sufficient protection against her partner who had been violent in the past, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled.

Keystone-SDA

The man was convicted of rape and murder in 1995. In 2007, he abducted the victim, raped and abused her. His victim knew nothing of her partner’s previous acts of violence.

In its decision, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stated that the authorities as a whole had not taken the necessary steps to inform and protect the woman.

The violent man’s family doctor, who was consulted by the woman, merely advised the woman to separate. The doctor did inform the police. However, the police did not take any official steps.

Only one police officer urged the woman on her own initiative to leave her partner because he was dangerous. However, he did not give her any details about his past. (Decision number 56114/18)

