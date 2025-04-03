ECHR condemns Swiss failure to protect woman from violence

ECtHR condemns Switzerland for failing to protect women from violence
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland did not provide a woman with sufficient protection against her partner who had been violent in the past, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled.
This content was published on
April 3, 2025 - 14:10
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The man was convicted of rape and murder in 1995. In 2007, he abducted the victim, raped and abused her. His victim knew nothing of her partner’s previous acts of violence.
In its decision, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stated that the authorities as a whole had not taken the necessary steps to inform and protect the woman.
The violent man’s family doctor, who was consulted by the woman, merely advised the woman to separate. The doctor did inform the police. However, the police did not take any official steps.
Only one police officer urged the woman on her own initiative to leave her partner because he was dangerous. However, he did not give her any details about his past. (Decision number 56114/18)
More
More
Volunteer network supports migrant women affected by violence
This content was published on
Nov 29, 2024
A foundation in western Switzerland has set up a network of trained volunteers to help migrant women who experience domestic violence.
Read more: Volunteer network supports migrant women affected by violence
Translated from French with DeepL/mga How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.
Articles in this story
More
Swiss federal prosecutor bemoans shortage of investigators
This content was published on
Apr 3, 2025
The Swiss Office of the Attorney General complains of unresolved shortage of investigators that hinder its efforts to prosecute serious criminals.
Read more: Swiss federal prosecutor bemoans shortage of investigators
More
Unhealthy eating contributes to Swiss illness
This content was published on
Apr 3, 2025
In Switzerland, 2.2 million people are affected by non-communicable diseases, partly because people are not eating a balanced diet.
Read more: Unhealthy eating contributes to Swiss illness
More
No single cure for toxic blue-green algae: Swiss research
This content was published on
Apr 3, 2025
There is no one-size-fits-all remedy for toxic blooms of blue-green algae, according to Swiss researchers.
Read more: No single cure for toxic blue-green algae: Swiss research
More
Swiss stock market plunges after Trump’s tariff offensive
This content was published on
Apr 3, 2025
The Swiss stock market opened in the red on Thursday, following the announcement of import tariffs imposed by the US.
Read more: Swiss stock market plunges after Trump’s tariff offensive
More
Swiss population rises to record 9.05 million
This content was published on
Apr 3, 2025
Switzerland's permanent resident population reached a new high of 9,048,900 at the end of 2024.
Read more: Swiss population rises to record 9.05 million
More
Film commemorates ‘Iceman’ Swiss polar researcher Konrad Steffen
This content was published on
Apr 3, 2025
In the documentary The Iceman, director Corina Gamma honours the life of Swiss polar explorer Konrad Steffen.
Read more: Film commemorates ‘Iceman’ Swiss polar researcher Konrad Steffen
More
Swiss cosmetic brand Weleda mulls US production to avoid duties
This content was published on
Apr 3, 2025
Swiss cosmetics firm Weleda mulls United States production to escape higher tariffs.
Read more: Swiss cosmetic brand Weleda mulls US production to avoid duties
More
Revolut surpasses one million Swiss customers
This content was published on
Apr 3, 2025
Digital bank Revolut is booming in Switzerland, passing the one million customer mark for the first time.
Read more: Revolut surpasses one million Swiss customers
More
Swiss business lobby group fears tariff escalation
This content was published on
Apr 3, 2025
Swiss business federation calls on government to prevent further escalation following US 31% tariff on Swiss goods.
Read more: Swiss business lobby group fears tariff escalation
More
Free trade remains ‘core’ Swiss value despite Trump tariffs
This content was published on
Apr 3, 2025
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter says Switzerland remains committed to free trade despite a new 31% tariff on Swiss exports to the United States.
Read more: Free trade remains ‘core’ Swiss value despite Trump tariffs
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.