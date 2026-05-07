Switzerland ‘violated freedom of assembly’: ECHR verdict
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Switzerland violated the freedom of assembly and association of a demonstration organiser.
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The demonstration, which took place in Geneva in 2019 to mark International Women’s Day, had been authorised by the authorities. The organiser was informed in advance that she would be held personally liable in the event of non-compliance with the conditions of the permit.
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However, because there were riots at this demonstration, the Swiss courts accused the organiser of having an ineffective security service. She was convicted under criminal law and fined CHF200.
She then lodged an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights. The Strasbourg court verdict, published on Thursday, agreed that the organiser had suffered a violation of her right to a fair trial, her freedom of expression and her freedom of assembly and association.
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Adapted from German by AI/mga
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