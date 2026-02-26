Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild monitors Epstein links

Edmond de Rothschild-VR monitors situation after Epstein reports Keystone-SDA

Directors at Edmond de Rothschild bank are monitoring reports of CEO Ariane de Rothschild's contact with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Geneva-based wealth manager is reporting continued inflows of new money.

Since the publication of the documents by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ), bank directors have acted “promptly and responsibly” to protect the interests of clients, employees and shareholders, the bank stated.

The board of directors, chaired by Yves Perrier, is now working closely with executives to ensure “coordinated and thorough independent monitoring of the situation”.

Ariane de Rotschild’s name appears several times in the DoJ’s “Epstein files” published at the beginning of January. According to the email correspondence posted online, connections between the two began at a professional level in 2013. The US businessman is said to have gradually become a strategic advisor and confidant.

Following the publication of these documents, the bank stated that Ariane de Rothschild had met Epstein several times between 2013 and 2019 “in the course of her normal activities within the group”. However, she had “no knowledge of Epstein’s personal behaviour”.

Billions in new money

Meanwhile, the private bank continued its growth last year. It had recorded net new money inflows of around CHF10 billion in 2025, bringing the inflows over the past three years to around CHF25 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, a further CHF5 billion net has flowed into the bank, bringing assets under management to a record level of over CHF200 billion. The inflows have remained strong even after January 30, the bank said.

It will announce detailed figures “shortly”.

More

More WEF boss resigns over Epstein links This content was published on Børge Brende steps down amid “independent evaluation” into links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Read more: WEF boss resigns over Epstein links

Adapted from German by AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories