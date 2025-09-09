Swiss electricity prices to fall by 4% in 2026

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Electricity prices in Switzerland will fall by an average of around 4% in 2026 in the basic supply for households. This is according to calculations by the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom.

A typical household will therefore pay CHF0.277 per kilowatt hour next year, ElCom announced on Tuesday. This means that the electricity bill for an average household will cost CHF58 ($73) less next year than in 2025. The reduction of CHF0.013 per kilowatt hour compared to the previous year is due to lower energy prices.

Last year, however, the Electricity Commission had predicted an average reduction in electricity prices of 10% for 2025.

+ Switzerland among world’s most expensive for household electricity

According to ElCom, the fact that overall tariffs will fall slightly on average in 2026 is mainly due to lower energy prices. Procurement contracts that were concluded at exceptionally high prices in 2022 and 2023 are likely to expire in many places.

