Swiss electricity prices to fall by 4% in 2026

A typical household will therefore pay CHF0.277 per kilowatt hour next year, ElCom announced on Tuesday. This means that the electricity bill for an average household will cost CHF58 ($73) less next year than in 2025. The reduction of CHF0.013 per kilowatt hour compared to the previous year is due to lower energy prices.
Last year, however, the Electricity Commission had predicted an average reduction in electricity prices of 10% for 2025.
According to ElCom, the fact that overall tariffs will fall slightly on average in 2026 is mainly due to lower energy prices. Procurement contracts that were concluded at exceptionally high prices in 2022 and 2023 are likely to expire in many places.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
