Swiss electricity prices to fall by 4% in 2026

Electricity prices to fall slightly by four per cent in 2026 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Electricity prices in Switzerland will fall by an average of around 4% in 2026 in the basic supply for households. This is according to calculations by the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Strompreise sinken 2026 leicht um vier Prozent Original Read more: Strompreise sinken 2026 leicht um vier Prozent

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A typical household will therefore pay CHF0.277 per kilowatt hour next year, ElCom announced on Tuesday. This means that the electricity bill for an average household will cost CHF58 ($73) less next year than in 2025. The reduction of CHF0.013 per kilowatt hour compared to the previous year is due to lower energy prices.

Last year, however, the Electricity Commission had predicted an average reduction in electricity prices of 10% for 2025.

+ Switzerland among world’s most expensive for household electricity

According to ElCom, the fact that overall tariffs will fall slightly on average in 2026 is mainly due to lower energy prices. Procurement contracts that were concluded at exceptionally high prices in 2022 and 2023 are likely to expire in many places.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch