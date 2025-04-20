Elephant calf is born at Zurich Zoo

The elephant calf is already standing and drinking, which is the first good sign, Zurich Zoo announced on Sunday.
“At exactly 2:22 a.m., the elephant calf fell onto the sandy ground of the Kaeng Krachan Elephant Park at Zurich Zoo,” stated the press release.
The calf’s father is the 20-year-old bull elephant Thai. The first contractions had already started on Thursday. The birth is good news for the endangered species. The population in the wild is shrinking.
Immediately after the birth, elephant cow Farha took on her new role as mother and took care of the young animal.
