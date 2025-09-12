Zurich zoo elephant cub Zali dies after accident

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The Zurich zoo elephant calf Zali has died two days after suffering a serious leg injury while playing.

Despite intensive veterinary care, Zali was unable to get up again, Zurich Zoo announced on Friday. He subsequently died of cardiovascular failure.

