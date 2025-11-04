Eleven dogs die in Zurich kennels

Eleven dogs die in kennels in the district of Uster ZH Keystone-SDA

Eleven dogs have died in a kennel in the district of Uster in canton Zurich. The cause of death is unclear, but the police suspect poisoning.

The police were called out after a dog owner reported the death of his dog at the boarding kennel on Friday. Investigations on site ultimately revealed that 11 dogs had died, the cantonal police announced on Monday. Another dog, which showed symptoms of poisoning, survived.

The cantonal police said on enquiry that all the dogs were on holiday at the boarding kennel. It is still unclear where the poisoning may have come from. A laboratory is now carrying out a toxicological test on the samples provided.

