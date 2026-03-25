Swiss health minister visits Crans-Montana burn victims in Paris
On Tuesday, Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider visited a hospital in Paris where people injured in the New Year's fire in Crans-Montana (VS) are being treated.
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France has been treating a number of severely burned patients from the Crans-Montana fire at its hospitals. On the occasion of the reopening of the Centre Culturel Suisse in Paris, Baume-Schneider visited the Hôpital d’Instruction des Armées Percy, which helped to care for some of these patients.
Speaking to Keystone-ATS news agency, the Jura native said that she found it “extremely interesting to understand how this military hospital played a fundamental role in saving lives, along with other partners. Whether it’s the hospital in Sion, with the CHUV (Lausanne University Hospital), with other European hospitals”.
“You can see that everything is professional and meticulous. For example, a young man who has been here for around 80 days has been saved at every stage. I think these doctors and all these teams are remarkable. It’s not just three or four days, it’s unpredictable and long-lasting,” she added.
Accompanied by the President of the Valais State Council, Mathias Reynard, the head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs underlined the great expertise of this French military hospital in taking care of burn victims from conflict regions.
Translated from French by AI/jdp
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