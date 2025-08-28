Emma and Noah most popular Swiss baby names in 2024

According to the data, there were no changes at all in the podium places for boys’ names: as in 2023, Liam took second place behind Noah, with Matteo in third place.
Overall, this continued a long-standing pattern. The male first name Noah was already the most popular in 2010, 2011, from 2013 to 2017 and from 2021 to 2023.
According to the FSO, Emma was the most popular first name for newborn girls in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2022.
