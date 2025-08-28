The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Emma and Noah most popular Swiss baby names in 2024

Emma and Noah were the most popular first names for newborns in 2024
Emma and Noah were the most popular first names for newborns in 2024 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Emma and Noah most popular Swiss baby names in 2024
Listening: Emma and Noah most popular Swiss baby names in 2024

Noah was the most popular first name for newborn boys in Switzerland, while Emma led the ranking for girls last year.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Emma overtook Mia, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Thursday in its annual name statistics. As in the previous year, Sofia followed in third place for girls’ names.

+ How Switzerland deals with potentially problematic names

According to the data, there were no changes at all in the podium places for boys’ names: as in 2023, Liam took second place behind Noah, with Matteo in third place.

Overall, this continued a long-standing pattern. The male first name Noah was already the most popular in 2010, 2011, from 2013 to 2017 and from 2021 to 2023.

According to the FSO, Emma was the most popular first name for newborn girls in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Thun awarded "Swiss Football Home" football campus

More

Swiss football cluster will be built in Thun

This content was published on The new "Swiss Football Home" football campus is being built in Thun. The centre, based on an international model, will include pitches for the senior national teams and the headquarters of the Swiss Football Association.

Read more: Swiss football cluster will be built in Thun

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR