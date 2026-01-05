French President Macron to join ceremony for Crans-Montana fire victims
French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Switzerland in person on Friday for the ceremony honouring the victims of the fire in Crans-Montana. Nine French people, including a dual French-Swiss national, were among the victims of the fire.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The French President will be accompanied by Benjamin Haddad, the Minister Delegate for Europe, as announced by government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon on Monday after the Council of Ministers.
Adapted from French by AI/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.