Microplastics found in faeces of Swiss wild animals

Environmentalists find microplastics in faeces of Swiss wild animals Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss environmentalists and scientists have found microplastics in the faeces of roe deer, deer, wild boar, hares, chamois, foxes, martens, badgers and wolves.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Umweltschützer finden Mikroplastik in Kot von Schweizer Wildtieren Original Read more: Umweltschützer finden Mikroplastik in Kot von Schweizer Wildtieren

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Plastic contamination affects regions throughout Switzerland, according to a report published on Tuesday by the environmental organisation Greenpeace.

However, there were considerable differences between the faecal samples collected. For example, more than 600 microplastic particles per gram were found in the faeces of two wild boars in cantons Valais and Bern. The faeces of a wolf collected in Graubünden, on the other hand, contained only seven plastic particles per gram, and that of a deer in Zurich contained four.

+ Microplastics could cause problems in high Alpine regions

Researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) analysed 15 faecal samples for the report. They dried the faeces and then dissolved them in hydrogen peroxide. They sieved this mixture through a filter.

The extent of environmental pollution caused by microplastics requires immediate and effective national and international political measures, Greenpeace wrote in the report. This is the only way to reduce the amount of microplastics in the short term, it said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch