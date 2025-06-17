ERC Advanced Grants go to Switzerland for first time in years

The European Research Council (ERC) awarded its coveted research funds to 281 research projects on Tuesday. Twenty went to Swiss researchers.
This was made possible by a transitional arrangement between the European Union and Switzerland. Since spring 2021, researchers in Switzerland have been denied access to these grants. At that time, the government broke off negotiations on a framework agreement with the EU and the EU classified Switzerland as a non-associated third country for its programmes.
With the resumption of negotiations between the government and the EU Commission in March 2024, Switzerland was once again treated as an associated third country for ERC Advanced Grants. However, the government is funding the participation of researchers in Switzerland. In April 2024, the government made CHF600 million ($740 million) available for this purpose.
Numerous Swiss research institutions
Researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) were particularly successful: seven of the grants went to EPFL researchers. Five went to federal technology institute ETH Zurich. Three will go to scientists at the University of Basel and one grant each to the universities of Bern, Geneva and Zurich, as well as to the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) and the Idiap research institute.
Established researchers can pursue their projects with up to €2.5 million (CHF2.35 million) each thanks to an ERC Advanced Grant.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
20 Minuten: last Swiss free daily to stop being printed
This content was published on
From the end of the year, there will no longer be a daily free newspaper in Switzerland: the TX Group is discontinuing the print version of "20 Minuten". Up to 80 full-time positions are to be cut in the editorial and publishing departments.
Irregular migration to Switzerland halves year-on-year
This content was published on
Irregular migration to Switzerland has decreased significantly. The figures from January to May show that only half as many illegal stays were recorded compared to the same period last year.
This content was published on
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is to cut around 3,500 jobs as a result of financial cuts linked in particular to US decisions. Hundreds of temporary contracts will also be cut, the UN agency said in Geneva on Monday.
This content was published on
The permafrost in the Swiss Alps is thawing faster and faster. The thawed top layers of permafrost have never been as thick as they were last year. This is shown by the latest data from the Swiss permafrost monitoring network Permos.
Landslide in Blatten causes CHF320 million in damage
This content was published on
The landslide in Blatten VS and the resulting floods caused damage totalling CHF 320 million. Around CHF 260 million of this was due to damage to buildings and household contents, according to estimates by Swiss private insurers.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.