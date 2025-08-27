The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Secrets of beer foam revealed by Swiss research

ETH: Secret of beer foam stability revealed
ETH: Secret of beer foam stability revealed Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Secrets of beer foam revealed by Swiss research
Listening: Secrets of beer foam revealed by Swiss research

After seven years of research, specialists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETHZ) have unveiled the secret of beer foam stability.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The results were published in the journal Physics of Fluids.

In their study, the team led by Jan Vermant showed that Belgian triple-fermented beers have the strongest foam, while bottom-fermented lagers are characterised by the rapid dissolution of their foam.

Until now, it was believed that it was the barley malt proteins, responsible for viscosity and surface tension, that determined the firmness of the foam. The study shows, however, that this only applies to lagers, where a higher protein content ensures greater stability.

In multi-fermented beers, however, another physical phenomenon comes into play: the Marangoni effect, which points to surface flows generated by variations in tension that help to strengthen the bubbles.

A key role is played by the LTP1 protein, which changes structure at different fermentation stages to form membranes or fragments that further stabilise the foam. The research was conducted in collaboration with one of the world’s largest breweries, which aims to improve the quality of its products. “We now know the mechanisms precisely and can support the industry,” said Vermant.

More

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Thun awarded "Swiss Football Home" football campus

More

Swiss football cluster will be built in Thun

This content was published on The new "Swiss Football Home" football campus is being built in Thun. The centre, based on an international model, will include pitches for the senior national teams and the headquarters of the Swiss Football Association.

Read more: Swiss football cluster will be built in Thun
Majority of the population in Switzerland uses AI tools

More

Swiss AI

Majority of Swiss residents use AI tools

This content was published on AI tools like ChatGPT continue to gain ground in Switzerland: for the first time, a majority of the Swiss population is using them.

Read more: Majority of Swiss residents use AI tools

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR