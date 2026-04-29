‘Costly’ EU cross-border worker reform moves forward a step
Member-state ambassadors to the EU announced support for a reform of unemployment insurance for cross-border workers. The proposal will entail additional costs for Switzerland.
When cross-border workers lose their jobs, they receive unemployment benefit from their country of residence. In future, they should receive these benefits from the country in which they last worked. Twenty-one Member States support this change, according to a European diplomat in Brussels.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
People who have lost their jobs could receive benefits from the unemployment office for a period of up to six months, the Cypriot Presidency of the Council said in a press release.
“This agreement brings long-awaited clarity to social security coordination across the EU. The result is greater freedom of movement, stronger labour markets, and a more competitive and socially just Europe for all,” said Marinos MoushouttasMinister of Labour and Social Insurance of the Republic of Cyprus.
This regulation is part of the agreement on free movement between Switzerland and the EU. It could only be adopted “with the explicit agreement of Switzerland”, said the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.
More
Swiss Abroad fear the consequences of a standoff with the EU
Adapted from French by AI/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.