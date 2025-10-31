EU treaties mainly meet with approval in Switzerland
The EU treaties are generally supported by political parties, social partners and business organisations. Improvements are being called for in domestic implementation.
The left-wing Social Democratic Party, the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, the Centre Party, the left-wing Green Party and the centrist Green Liberal Party support the stabilisation and expansion of the bilateral agreements with the European Union in principle, as can be seen from their statements on the consultation, which ended on Friday.
The right-wing Swiss People’s Party is clearly opposed to the bilateral agreements.
In terms of domestic implementation, the parties are calling for adjustments in areas such as immigration, the implementation of the electricity agreement and wage protection measures.
The People’s Party, meanwhile, rejects the negotiated package agreement in its entirety. The party speaks of a “colonial state subjugation treaty” and the “end of the bilateral path”. It criticises the institutional elements in particular.
