EuroAirport Basel introduces automated check-in
Passengers of selected airlines can now check in automatically at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse. Other airlines are to follow as soon as possible, the airport said on Friday.
The offer initially applies to easyJet, airport spokeswoman Manuela Witzig told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. Wizz Air would soon follow, she said.
As of now, 24 check-in kiosks and 14 self-bag drop machines are available in Halls 2 and 4, according to the press release. The modernised Hall 3 will also be equipped with the new machines from May. For the time being, nothing will change in Hall 1, said Witzig.
In future, travellers will be able to make their own way to the check-in kiosk, print out their boarding pass and baggage tag there and then check in their baggage at the drop point, according to the airport. The airport hopes that this will reduce waiting times, simplify processes and increase travelling comfort.
The overall coordination of check-in will continue to be handled by ground services provider Swissport, according to the press release. Swissport is supporting the changeover together with EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse.
