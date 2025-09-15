Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse sets summer traffic records

Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse sets new summer holiday record Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

More than 2.4 million passengers used Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse during the summer holiday period. This is a new record and corresponds to 9% increase over the previous year.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Euroairport Basel-Mülhausen mit neuem Sommerferien-Rekord Original Read more: Euroairport Basel-Mülhausen mit neuem Sommerferien-Rekord

Euroairport also set a record for the month of August with over one million passengers travelling. In addition, 36,802 passengers travelled on August 8, more than ever before on a single day, according to the communiqué on Monday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Despite the high volume and temporary capacity bottlenecks due to the air traffic controllers’ strike in France, Euroairport’s operations were “largely stable”. Waiting times at security and border controls remained “moderate”. The delays for arriving flights were longer than for departures, the report continues.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch