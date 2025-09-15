Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse sets summer traffic records

Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse sets new summer holiday record
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
More than 2.4 million passengers used Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse during the summer holiday period. This is a new record and corresponds to 9% increase over the previous year.
This content was published on
September 15, 2025 - 16:03
Euroairport also set a record for the month of August with over one million passengers travelling. In addition, 36,802 passengers travelled on August 8, more than ever before on a single day, according to the communiqué on Monday.
Despite the high volume and temporary capacity bottlenecks due to the air traffic controllers’ strike in France, Euroairport’s operations were “largely stable”. Waiting times at security and border controls remained “moderate”. The delays for arriving flights were longer than for departures, the report continues.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
