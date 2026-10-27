Brussels wants to turn Frontex into deportation agency

European Commission wants to turn Frontex into a deportation agency Keystone-SDA

The European Commission wants to make Frontex the key player in deportations. On Tuesday it proposed a new mandate for the agency. The proposal also affects Switzerland, which is involved in Frontex through the Schengen Agreement.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Europäische Kommission will Frontex zur Ausschaffungsbehörde machen Original Read more: Europäische Kommission will Frontex zur Ausschaffungsbehörde machen

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency is to provide additional support in the return of deported people, according to a statement from the European Commission. A return coordination centre is to be set up for this purpose.

The agency’s staff is also to be tripled from 10,000 to 30,000. According to Brussels, this increase is to take place gradually by 2041. Among other things, a rapid reaction force for crisis situations is to be set up.

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More Swiss Politics EU border agency remains under scrutiny This content was published on By voting in favour of boosting funds for Frontex, the Swiss have shown support for Europe’s security infrastructure – with some reservations. Read more: EU border agency remains under scrutiny

The proposal will now be submitted to the European Parliament and the Council of Member States for consideration.

Frontex was founded in 2005. The agency supports EU Member States and Schengen countries in securing the external borders of the Schengen Area. Switzerland contributes to the funding of Frontex.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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