Three arrested in Switzerland for AI-generated child pornography
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Three arrested in Switzerland for AI-generated child pornography
Switzerland took part in Operation Cumberland coordinated by Europol targeting child pornography generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Three people were identified in Switzerland as having acquired prohibited material.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Europol: 25 arrestations pour de la pédopornographie créée par IA
Original
At least 25 individuals have been arrested in one of the first international operations of its kind, Europol said on Friday. The main accused is a resident of Denmark.
Contacted by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS, the Federal Office of Police (fedpol) said the cantonal police in Basel Country and Lucerne police and the Zurich municipal police had each arrested a suspected buyer and remanded him in custody. Criminal proceedings are being conducted by the respective public prosecutor’s offices.
The main defendant offered the banned child pornography content on popular social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, X and Discord. Buyers obtained access to hundreds of images of abused children by paying a single-digit sum each month, fedpol said.
“The online sexual exploitation of children remains one of the most threatening manifestations of cybercrime in the European Union,” Europol said.
It “continues to be one of the main priorities for law enforcement agencies, who have to deal with an ever-increasing volume of illegal content”, the agency added.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Switzerland no longer wants to foot the bill for ‘suicide tourism’
Swiss researchers make progress on malaria vaccine
This content was published on
A Swiss research team has come one step closer to developing an effective malaria vaccine. They have genetically modified the malaria parasite so that it cannot cause malaria.
Peace Prize launched to mark centenary of Locarno Treaties
This content was published on
To mark the 100th anniversary of the Locarno Treaties, the Swiss city of Locarno has launched a Peace Prize in collaboration with the Locarno Film Festival. This will be presented for the first time in August.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.