Drought and pollution threaten drinking water: Swiss conference

Experts: Drought and pollution are putting drinking water at risk Keystone-SDA

Drought and environmental pollution are posing an increasing threat to the Swiss population’s drinking water supply, according to experts.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Fachleute: Trockenheit und Verschmutzung gefährden Trinkwasser Original Read more: Fachleute: Trockenheit und Verschmutzung gefährden Trinkwasser

In the search for solutions, numerous experts in wastewater and water protection are meeting in Zurich with representatives from the drinking water and wastewater sectors.

The water sector across Europe is facing major challenges. Climate change, trace substances, rising demands on quality and the financing of infrastructure have made cross-border dialogue more important than ever.

This according to the conference invitation from the Swiss Association for Water, Gas and Heat and the Swiss Association of Wastewater and Water Protection Experts to the Swiss EurEau Water Summit in Zurich.

Around 400 representatives from Switzerland and abroad are expected to attend the main event on Wednesday at the first EurEau Water Summit in Switzerland.

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EurEau is the European water sector association. It represents 38 national organisations of drinking water and wastewater service providers from 33 countries, from both the public and private sectors.

According to the press release, around 60% of drinking water – 80% of which in Switzerland comes from groundwater – can currently be supplied to the population as drinking water either without treatment or after simple treatment.

However, rising concentrations of chemical contaminants in groundwater are putting increasing pressure on local supplies. Chemical contaminants can only be removed – if at all – at great cost in terms of manpower, energy and finance. This makes the protection of groundwater all the more important.

Under these conditions, rainwater is becoming increasingly important in so-called ‘sponge landscapes’, which enhance water retention in soils, water bodies, wetlands, moors, forests and entire catchment areas.

They could help to mitigate peak flows, reduce drought stress, safeguard groundwater, minimise erosion, enhance habitats and increase the climate resilience of our landscape.

This would benefit a range of areas simultaneously: agricultural crops, forests, soil fertility, the drinking water supply, biodiversity and local recreation.

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More Climate solutions How clean is Swiss groundwater? This content was published on Groundwater is a vital resource, providing 80% of the drinking water supply in Switzerland. But it remains under pressure. Read more: How clean is Swiss groundwater?

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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