Moderate growth expected for Swiss property market in 2026
The Swiss property market is set to grow by between 2% and 3% in 2026, according to the property price barometer published on Tuesday by the property valuation platform RealAdvisor.
“The main driver remains unchanged: demand supported by strong net immigration and a slowly renewing property portfolio with an average holding period of around 30 years,” explained Jonas Wiesel, co-founder of RealAdvisor, according to a press release.
The expected growth continues the trend of recent years. According to the barometer, property prices for flats rose by 3.1% in 2025 (2024: 2%), while house prices rose by 2.4 % (2024: 1.2%).
In 2025, the transaction volume returned to positive territory for the first time in three years, with sales increasing by 7%. According to the study, this increase will be driven by the easing of monetary policy. Between the beginning of 2024 and mid-2025, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) lowered its key interest rate from 1.75% to 0%, causing average Saron interest rates to fall below the 1% mark. Meanwhile, interest rates for ten-year mortgages stabilised at 1.6%-1.7%.
According to the study, buying remains cheaper than renting in many parts of the country. Despite the mixed macroeconomic outlook for 2026, weak growth is helping to keep interest rates at a very low level, it said. This creates a “favourable paradox” that favours the purchase of residential property in the short term.
