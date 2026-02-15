Explosion at Swiss carnival injures several people
An explosion on a carnival float in Le Châble, in canton Valais in southwestern Switzerland, injured eleven people on Saturday afternoon during the Bagnes Carnival. The Valais cantonal police confirmed the incident in a statement.
The explosion, first reported by the Nouvelliste newspaper and Rhône FM websites, happened shortly before 3pm as the carnival floats were making their way through the parade. A cantonal police spokesman told the Keystone‑SDA news agency that investigators believe the explosion was caused by an air compressor on a confetti cannon.
The investigation, led by the cantonal public prosecutor, is still underway. It aims to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.
The injured were treated at the scene before being taken to several hospitals in the region. According to Swiss public radio RTS, one person was reportedly seriously injured and was flown to the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) by air ambulance.
The cantonal police were supported by officers from the Val de Bagnes municipal force, the CSI des Combins unit and the cantonal emergency services. Three Air‑Glaciers helicopters, four ambulances and an emergency doctor from the SMUR service were deployed.
Anyone who witnessed the incident and develops hearing difficulties, such as persistent ringing, in the next 24 hours is urged to contact their GP, the police said, following advice from the emergency doctor at the scene.
Translated from French by AI/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
