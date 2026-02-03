False alarm: Swiss siren goes off a day early
Residents of Suhr, near Aarau in northern Switzerland, were confused on Tuesday when a siren went off at 1:58pm – one day before the planned annual nationwide siren test.
It was a false alarm, according to Alertswiss. There was no danger.
Around 360 stationary sirens will sound in canton Aargau on Wednesday. There are 5,000 sirens throughout Switzerland.
The annual test is intended to show whether the sirens are working reliably. According to the authorities, the population does not have to do anything.
This year, the sirens will go off between 1:30pm and 4:30pm, depending on the location.
