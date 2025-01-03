Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Swiss farmers call for higher prices to alleviate smallholdings

Farmers' association calls for higher prices for agricultural products
Farmers' association calls for higher prices for agricultural products Keystone-SDA
Swiss farmers call for higher prices to alleviate smallholdings
The Swiss Farmers' Union is once again calling for measures to strengthen family farms. What is needed, for example, are prices for agricultural products that can also be used to absorb risks.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

It must be possible for prices to cover not only the means of production and labour, but also to cover risks, investments in good years and reserves for bad years, according to the a press release.

+ Why Swiss farmers are rising in protest

The situation of family farms is “worrying”. On average, a family earns CHF17 per hour. Fair prices are “absolutely essential”. In addition, there is a need for stability in the framework conditions instead of “new, uncompensated, cost-driving requirements every year”.

According to the farmers’ association, the economic pressure also has social and health consequences.

Last year, there were protests by farmers in Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

