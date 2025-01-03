Swiss farmers call for higher prices to alleviate smallholdings

The situation of family farms is “worrying”. On average, a family earns CHF17 per hour. Fair prices are “absolutely essential”. In addition, there is a need for stability in the framework conditions instead of “new, uncompensated, cost-driving requirements every year”.
According to the farmers’ association, the economic pressure also has social and health consequences.
Last year, there were protests by farmers in Switzerland.
Around 1,000 Swiss farmers took part in a protest action near Bern on Tuesday, calling for less administrative work, more planning security and fairer prices.
