Man dies in train accident at Swiss Wrestling Festival

A fatal accident has occurred on the fringes of the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis in canton Glarus. A man was hit by a train on Friday evening between Netstal and Näfels near the campsite.

The 33-year-old was on the railway tracks for unknown reasons, collided with a train and was fatally injured, the Glarus cantonal police confirmed in a statement on Saturday morning.

The accident site is located near the official campsite. Access to the railway tracks is surrounded by fences around two metres high, the statement added. The public prosecutor’s office and the Glarus cantonal police are investigating why the man left the official footpath and was able to get onto the tracks despite the fencing.

According to the statement, there were around 40 people on the train, all of whom were uninjured and were subsequently looked after by care teams.

Train services in the Glarus region were interrupted for several hours. As a result, many festival-goers were delayed in getting home, according to a statement issued by Swiss Federal Railways during the night.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

