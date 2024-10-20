Swiss football hooligans attack police in Liechtenstein

Riots broke out in Liechtenstein on Saturday after a football match between local side FC Vaduz and FC Thun from Switzerland.

Thirty to 40 masked fans of FC Thun attacked police officers, according to the Liechtenstein National Police.

After the match at the Rheinparkstadion, the rioters threw bottles, pyrotechnics and iron bars at the officers, triggering a large-scale operation, the police added. One police officer and several fans were slightly injured.

Four people were arrested for violence against officers, two fan buses were temporarily stopped and the occupants checked. In the process, the police seized disguise material. The fans were then escorted to the border.

Four people are being investigated for resisting law enforcement, while another fan remains in custody for allegedly assaulting a bus driver. Stadium bans are being considered for the violent fans. Around 40 emergency services and an ambulance team were deployed.

