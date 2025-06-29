Swiss foreign minister: ‘EU was only given what was necessary’

Cassis said 'the EU was only granted what was necessary' Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

After negotiating hard on the package deal with the European Union and finding a balance, Switzerland gave the EU only what was needed, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Saturday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it PLR: Cassis, “all’UE concesso solo il necessario” Original Read more: PLR: Cassis, “all’UE concesso solo il necessario”

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Speaking to delegates of the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, he said Switzerland had agreed to an effective safeguard clause on immigration, no involvement in EU agricultural policy and full participation in research programmes, among other things.

+ Switzerland and the EU sign declaration on transitional arrangements

Alternatives to the EU treaty package were on the table, Cassis said. “They are not convincing. The European Economic Area (EEA) has no chance at the ballot box. A purely free trade relationship, like the one with the UK, would be a step backwards economically. Suffice it to say that today the UK is trying to re-enter the single market, he said.

“Standing still would be the worst thing. Uncertainty is poison for the economy,’ Cassis said. The bilateral path must be kept active. Switzerland needs stability and reliability. Especially at a time when many things are faltering, he said.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch