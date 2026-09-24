Survey reveals Swiss transport habits and annoyances

Fear of others prevails on Swiss roads Keystone-SDA

Almost half of all Swiss people regularly get annoyed with other road users, according to a traffic survey commissioned by insurance group Axa.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Auf Schweizer Strassen dominiert die Angst vor Anderen Original Read more: Auf Schweizer Strassen dominiert die Angst vor Anderen

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Around 26% of road users surveyed get annoyed by others several times a week, and 23% even do so every day, as this year’s Axa Mobility Survey revealed.

Stressed, aggressive or agitated driving can be dangerous. Luca Genovese from the AXA Centre of Excellence for Mobility was quoted in a press release on Thursday as saying that drivers who are less focused make more mistakes whilst driving.

Motorbike, bicycle or e-bike riders feel less safe more often, according to the survey. Three out of four cyclists or e-bike riders shared the fear of being involved in an accident caused by other road users.

Axa concluded that, generally speaking, the fear of other road users predominated amongst all respondents, rather than fear of their own abilities.

Looking for mistakes

Traffic jams, congested roads and other drivers’ mistakes: these are the top three annoyances for motorists. They find it particularly annoying when others tailgate (63%), get distracted (59%), fail to use their indicators (57%) or drive at a snail’s pace (51%).

Those travelling on foot or by bike are more likely to fear speeding or reckless driving. What they have in common is frustration with cyclists and e-bike riders.

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It’s not just on the road; other people can also be a problem on public transport: almost three-quarters complain about people talking loudly on the phone or using media without headphones. But litter left behind (68%), feet on the seat cushions (55%) and overpowering odours (53%) also put people in a bad mood whilst travelling.

Those who mainly cycle are more often satisfied than other road users. Car drivers also expressed satisfaction with their main mode of transport. Public transport users would prefer to travel by car, whilst unhappy pedestrians would prefer to use public transport.

Overall, half of the population stated that their daily commute was at least a little stressful and exhausting – those who travel frequently by public transport are most likely to feel this way.

Treading on others’ toes

Around half of the Swiss population stated that they base their choice of transport on environmental friendliness – 15% do so to a significant extent. Four in ten respondents occasionally feel guilty about not doing so.

At the same time, as many as 70% of those surveyed believe that others should make their travel habits more environmentally friendly. But only 52% are themselves prepared to do so.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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