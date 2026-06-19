Swiss government wants to strengthen medicine supply

Keystone-SDA

To tackle medicine shortages, the Swiss government intends to make it easier to import and manufacture medicines. Online sales of over-the-counter medicines are also set to become easier, the government said on Friday at the launch of the consultation process.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat will Arzneimittelversorgung stärken Original Read more: Bundesrat will Arzneimittelversorgung stärken

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In the event of impending shortages, wholesalers and importers are to be permitted, on a temporary basis, to import medicines that are not authorised in Switzerland. Pharmacies are also to be increasingly allowed to manufacture medicines themselves in the event of shortages.

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The bill also provides for the lifting of the general ban on mail-order sales. In future, chemists will also be permitted to dispatch over-the-counter medicines, provided a canton grants authorisation.

Regulations will also be introduced governing the dispensing of individual tablets, to prevent waste and reduce antibiotic resistance. Furthermore, chiropractors will now be permitted to prescribe medicines in the same way as doctors.

The consultation period runs until October 16.

Translated from German, sub-edited by ts

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