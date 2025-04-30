The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Switzerland raises egg imports to meet strong demand

Federal Council authorises more egg imports due to strong demand
Federal Council authorises more egg imports due to strong demand Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland raises egg imports to meet strong demand
Listening: Switzerland raises egg imports to meet strong demand

The Swiss government has increased the import quota of eggs with domestic producers struggling to meet high demand.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

From 1 June and until the end of the year, additional imports of a maximum of 10,000 table eggs will be possible at a reduced rate of duty.

+ Egg shortages force Swiss food industry to rethink

The Swiss population’s demand for eggs is rising sharply. This is shown by market data from the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG). According to the data, per capita consumption climbed by 9% to 198 eggs per year from 2023 to 2024 alone.

Although Swiss production increased by 2.8% during this period, some of the additional consumption will have to be covered by imports, the Federal Council announced. This quota has already been permanently increased by over 3,500 tonnes to 21,000 tonnes for the current year.

However, according to the Federal Council, it was already foreseeable at the beginning of February that even this increased quantity would not be sufficient to cover domestic demand until the end of 2025.

The tariff quota was already 40% exhausted in the first quarter of 2025.

The current tariff quota will therefore be temporarily increased by a further 48% to 31,000 tonnes. The egg industry submitted the request for this. This means that around 158 million additional eggs can be imported at the low tariff rate by the end of the year.

More
New record for egg consumption in Switzerland

More

Swiss break egg consumption record

This content was published on The number of eggs consumed in Switzerland last year smashed the annual record, according to the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG).

Read more: Swiss break egg consumption record

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Plane grazes hikers on Monte Rosa, pilot apologises

More

Plane grazes hikers on Monte Rosa

This content was published on A Geneva-registered tourist plane grazed some ski mountaineers on Saturday on a glacier on the Swiss side of the Monte Rosa massif.

Read more: Plane grazes hikers on Monte Rosa
The air in climbing gyms is more polluted than on the streets

More

Air in climbing gyms more polluted than on streets

This content was published on The concentration of potentially harmful chemicals in climbing gyms is sometimes higher than on busy roads, say researchers from Switzerland and Austria.

Read more: Air in climbing gyms more polluted than on streets
Swiss with lower profit in the first quarter

More

SWISS reports lower profit in first quarter

This content was published on Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) achieved slightly higher sales at the start of the year. However, profits fell sharply, partly due to the late Easter.

Read more: SWISS reports lower profit in first quarter
Significantly less wine is drunk in Switzerland

More

Swiss drink significantly less wine

This content was published on Wine consumption in Switzerland fell by almost 8% in 2024 compared to the previous year. Swiss wines are particularly affected by the decline.

Read more: Swiss drink significantly less wine

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR