Swiss government concerned by Italian health tax
The Ticino government received Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Monday. One of the topics of discussion was the health tax for cross-border commuters launched by Italy.
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Relations between Switzerland and Italy are of great importance for Ticino, according to a statement issued by the Ticino government on the meeting. In Bellinzona, Cassis expressed the hope that the bilateral dialogue could “develop constructively” with the support of the federal government in order to address outstanding issues and maintain the good neighbourly relations that are fundamental to the canton.
In addition to the so-called “health tax” – a levy of 3% to 6% of net wages that the Italian border regions can demand from people working in Switzerland – Cassis also expressed concern about the idea of “special economic zones”. The aim of such zones in Italy’s border regions would be to create tax and bureaucratic relief in order to stem the migration of companies and tradespeople to neighbouring Switzerland.
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Criticism of financial equalisation
The intercantonal financial equalisation, the federal government’s austerity measures and the promotion of the Italian language in Switzerland were also discussed at the meeting in Bellinzona, it was reported. The Ticino government had recently called for the financial equalisation instrument to be adjusted, as the gap between financially strong and less resourced cantons was growing and this could jeopardise national cohesion.
The status of preparations for the annual Ministerial Council meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) was also discussed. This will take place in Lugano on December 3-4.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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