Swiss government sets out e-ID plans

The Federal Council has submitted the draft of the corresponding ordinance for consultation.
The government announced that its aim was to create maximum transparency. It has therefore decided to open the consultation process before the referendum. Interested parties can now submit their comments until October 15.
Voters will decide on the e-ID Act on 28 September. If it fails at the ballot box, the ordinance will also lapse.
According to the communiqué, the ordinance specifies how and under what conditions an e-ID can be applied for. It also specifies how companies and authorities must proceed if they wish to verify the e-ID of customers or issue their own proof of identity.
The Federal Council also wants to specify several privacy protection measures in the ordinance. These include ensuring that companies or authorities do not request or store any unnecessary data when verifying the authenticity of an e-ID.
More
More
Switzerland to hold referendum on introducing electronic ID
This content was published on
The Swiss are set to vote on the introduction of e-ID after the Federal Chancellery confirmed enough valid signatures were submitted by opponents of the federal law on electronic identity.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.