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Swiss government wants to step up fight against excessive rents

Federal Council wants to step up the fight against excessive rents
Federal Council wants to step up the fight against excessive rents Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government says it rejects the rent control initiative. However, by means of an indirect counter-proposal, it intends to lay down clear and transparent laws to protect against unfair rent increases. It took this decision on Friday.

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Swiss government wants to step up fight against excessive rents
Listening: Swiss government wants to step up fight against excessive rents
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Keystone-SDA

In its decision, the government wrote that its proposal would render unnecessary the automatic and regular rent controls called for by the popular initiative. The government regards the popular initiative as “very costly”. Furthermore, it fears that the initiative would result in a decline in investment in housing construction without leading to effective protection against rent abuse.

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With the indirect counter-proposal, the government acknowledged that the current rules on exploitative rents are complex and, at times, opaque. it said the rules laid down in the counter-proposal would, in future, enable tenants and landlords to determine more quickly and easily whether a rent is unfair.

The rent control initiative, submitted on June 23, calls for rents to be reviewed automatically and regularly. Excessively high rents are also to be reduced.

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Signatures for Swiss rent control initiative submitted

This content was published on On Tuesday, the Tenants’ Association submitted the signatures for the rent control initiative. Its key demand is that rents should be reviewed automatically and regularly, and that a rent must be reduced if it is unreasonably high.

Read more: Signatures for Swiss rent control initiative submitted

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR