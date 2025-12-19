Swiss court confirms ex-Fifa official Valcke guilty of corruption

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss Supreme Court has upheld a previous verdict that found former FIFA Secretary General Jérôme Valcke guilty of passive bribery and forgery.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The conviction of Valcke to a suspended 11 month prison sentence, in a case concerning FIFA TV rights, is final.

In a judgement published on Friday, the Federal Supreme Court rejected the appeals lodged by Valcke and a Greek businessman against their conviction by the Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court.

In June 2022, this court had imposed an 11-month prison sentence and a fine, both conditional, on Valcke for passive bribery and forgery of documents.

The second defendant had been sentenced to ten months’ suspended imprisonment for active bribery.

The president of football club Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who stood trial in his capacity as director of a media group, was acquitted of the charge of aggravated mismanagement.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

