First Swiss damages awarded for Covid vaccine side-effects

For the first time in Switzerland, a person has received financial compensation for coronavirus vaccine damage. Compensation of CHF12,500 and damages of CHF1,360 have been awarded.

The Federal Department of Home Affairs (FDHA) has approved the first compensation payment due to coronavirus vaccination damage, a spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The Sonntagsblick had initially reported the facts.

The compensation relates to loss of earnings, which must be proven, the FDHA spokesperson said. The damages are for pain and suffering.

The Department of Home Affairs has received 320 applications to date. Most recently, 50 applications were pending, 30 of which are being examined in detail. For compensation to be awarded, there must be a causal link between the health problems and the vaccination.

In December 2020, the largest vaccination campaign in Swiss history was launched. The government called on everyone to get vaccinated against coronavirus. According to official figures, over 14,000 people in Switzerland died in connection to Covid-19 infection.

