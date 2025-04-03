Swiss federal prosecutor bemoans shortage of investigators

The Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has complained of an unresolved shortage of investigators that hinder its efforts to prosecute serious criminals.

Prosecutors had a busy year in 2024, conducting around 120 criminal terrorism proceedings.

“Due to the shortage of resources at the Federal Office of Police, preliminary investigations cannot be conducted intensively enough in some cases or have to be postponed,” stated the OAG.

In addition, the OAG sometimes has to refrain from opening proceedings.

“In order to guarantee Switzerland’s internal security in the future, the OAG is dependent on sufficient investigators,” the authority wrote. This will require a moderate but steady increase in police officers over the next few years.

To combat white-collar crime, the OAG is in favour of more effective legal instruments.

