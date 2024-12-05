Swiss federal prosecutor files charges for intent to blow up ATMs

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Federal prosecutor files charges for explosives offenses
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed charges with the Federal Criminal Court against five men for explosives offenses. They allegedly planned to blow up and rob ATMs in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Four of the accused were arrested in July 2023 as part of a police operation in Strengelbach after breaking into a house. When the emergency services discovered explosives, additional forces were called out and the surrounding buildings were evacuated; 40 people therefore had to spend the rest of the night in a gym.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland announced on Thursday that the four people involved were a 27-year-old Spaniard, a 23-year-old Dutch national, a 32-year-old with dual Dutch-Turkish citizenship and a 25-year-old Kosovar.

In the further course of the proceedings, a fifth suspect was also identified and an international alert was issued for his arrest. This is a 30-year-old Albanian, the OAG writes further. All five defendants are currently serving early sentences.

The OAG accuses the five of having jointly manufactured three unconventional explosive and incendiary devices in a barbershop in Strengelbach. They are also alleged to have stored further explosives in the barbershop, which they intended to use to manufacture a fourth explosive and incendiary device, according to the indictment.

The indictment also suggests that the suspects procured various pyrotechnic items and other necessary materials and brought them from France to Switzerland. They presumably intended to blow up ATMs. In the days before their arrest, they had scouted out over ten ATMs in Switzerland, according to the OAG.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

