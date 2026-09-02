Federal prosecutor warns ‘Ndrangheta entrenched in Switzerland
In his closing address at the 'Ndrangheta trial on Wednesday, the federal prosecutor warned that the mafia organisation has been based in Switzerland for several decades.
“This trial is important,” said the federal prosecutor at the start of his closing speech on Wednesday. The “essence” of these criminal proceedings confirmed what had been said for many years: that the ‘Ndrangheta had been entrenched in Switzerland for several decades – within the social, economic and institutional fabric.
+ Swiss trial begins of alleged ‘Ndrangheta member
The defendant is an example of how the seed of the ‘Ndrangheta was planted in Switzerland, the prosecutor continued. Not only did the man sow the seed of the ‘Ndrangheta, he also allowed it to flourish “abundantly” for almost 20 years.
The trial at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona was of a 59-year-old man accused of being the logistical and financial mastermind of the ‘Ndrangheta in Switzerland.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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