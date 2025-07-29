The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
English student sentenced for defrauding Swiss bank customers

An English student has been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in London for a phishing scam that also claimed victims in Switzerland. The student defrauded Swiss bank customers of around CHF2.4 million ($2.98 million), according to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

2 minutes
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) had been conducting the criminal proceedings since 2022. The now 21-year-old Englishman had used fake e-banking login pages of Swiss banks to intercept the access data of Swiss customers and hacked into their accounts.

The OAG took over 30 fraud cases from the cantons in connection with the case. In the course of joint investigations with the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), the young Englishman was identified as the developer and distributor of the phishing kit.

The criminal proceedings were then taken over by the British authorities, who were already conducting similar proceedings against the individual, as was reported on Tuesday.

