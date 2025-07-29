English student sentenced for defrauding Swiss bank customers

Fedpol investigation into phishing leads to conviction in England Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

An English student has been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in London for a phishing scam that also claimed victims in Switzerland. The student defrauded Swiss bank customers of around CHF2.4 million ($2.98 million), according to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Fedpol-Ermittlung wegen Phishing führt zu Verurteilung in England Original Read more: Fedpol-Ermittlung wegen Phishing führt zu Verurteilung in England

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) had been conducting the criminal proceedings since 2022. The now 21-year-old Englishman had used fake e-banking login pages of Swiss banks to intercept the access data of Swiss customers and hacked into their accounts.

The OAG took over 30 fraud cases from the cantons in connection with the case. In the course of joint investigations with the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), the young Englishman was identified as the developer and distributor of the phishing kit.

The criminal proceedings were then taken over by the British authorities, who were already conducting similar proceedings against the individual, as was reported on Tuesday.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch