Switzerland shocked by triple family murder

Feminicide and double murder in Corcelles Keystone-SDA

A mother and her two daughters, aged ten and three, were murdered in their flat in Switzerland on Tuesday evening.

Français fr Mère et ses deux filles tuées à Corcelles: ex-époux arrêté

The woman’s ex-husband, aged 52, was arrested in the town of Corcelles and hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

“The suspect had been separated from his wife [aged 47] since June 12 and now lives in Le Locle”, Neuchâtel police head, Simon Baechler, said on Wednesday.

“The time of death of the victims is not yet known and will be determined by the autopsy”, explained Jean-Paul Ros, the public prosecutor.

Mutual complaints between the spouses had been lodged between 2020 and 2022, notably for damage to property. “But nothing since 2022”, said Baechler.

The family was therefore not being monitored by the police. “The police had no information that a tragedy was about to occur”, Baechler added.

