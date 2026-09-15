Number of animals used in Swiss experiments lower than ever

Fewer animals have ever been used in animal experiments Keystone-SDA

The number of animals used in animal experiments in Switzerland fell to an all-time low in 2025, according to the government. At the same time, there was a significant increase in the number of highly stressful experiments carried out.

Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de So wenig Tiere in Tierversuchen eingesetzt wie noch nie Original Read more: So wenig Tiere in Tierversuchen eingesetzt wie noch nie

In total, around half a million animals (507,863) were used in experiments in Switzerland in 2025, according to figures published on Tuesday by the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs. This around 15,000 animals (3%) fewer than in the previous year. The total figure is therefore at its lowest level since records began in 1983.

The most commonly used species were mice, accounting for 66%, followed by birds (13%) and rats and fish (8% each). While the number of mice used fell, the number of fish rose significantly.

+ Swiss AI mouse aims to reduce live animal testing

Around 73% of all laboratory animals were used for research into human diseases. The largest areas were cancer research and research into neurological and mental illnesses.

More experiments involving severe distress

While the total number fell, the number of animals used in highly distressing experiments increased.

Animal experiments are classified into four severity levels depending on the distress caused to the animals. Severity level 0 covers procedures causing no distress, severity level 1 covers mild distress and severity level 2 covers moderate distress. Severity level 3 refers to severe distress, which can cause, for example, severe pain, prolonged suffering or a serious impairment of the animal’s general condition.

The number of animals used in experiments classified as severity level 3 – the highest category – rose by 7.4% compared with the previous year to around 29,400. This is the highest figure in 26 years.

Politically, the issue of animal testing in Switzerland is likely to continue to be a subject of debate in the coming years. A popular initiative tabled in 2024 calls for a comprehensive ban on animal testing. It is not yet known when it will be put to a vote. The government recommends rejecting the initiative.

+ Swiss government rejects initiative against animal testing

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories