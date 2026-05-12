Dairy cows and pigs dwindle in Switzerland
The number of dairy cows and pigs in Swiss agriculture decreased last year. On the other hand, there was a marked upward trend in vegetable farming, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Tuesday.
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According to the agricultural structure survey, the change in Swiss agriculture already observed in recent years continued. In 2025, 46,270 farms were counted – 1.7% fewer than in the previous year. At the same time, the average usable area increased by 0.4 hectares to 22.5 hectares.
According to the structural survey, the picture is the same for organic farms. Here, too, the number of farms has decreased, but the average usable area has increased.
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The number of dairy cows fell by 0.6% to 524,400 animals in 2025. This was due to international tensions and overproduction, according to the report. The pig population also declined, while the number of poultry increased sharply and vegetable farming flourished.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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