FIFA is pressing ahead with plan to onboard private investors

FIFA is pressing ahead with its plan to open up to private investors Keystone-SDA

FIFA announced on Friday that it intended to press ahead with its plan to set up a commercial company open to foreign investors, despite criticism and threats of a boycott from European nations.

Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA

“The consultation process we had planned has been disrupted by inaccurate information reported in the media,” FIFA, world football’s governing body, said in a statement on Friday, adding: “We will nevertheless continue with this consultation so that each member association can make its decision based on verified facts.”

“Nobody is selling off football. That is something FIFA would never even consider,” the Zurich-based organisation stated in its press release, confirming that it had taken on board the criticism voiced in particular by the European (UEFA) and American (CONCACAF) associations.

Democratic consultation

“We respect the feedback and concerns that have been made public and we reaffirm our commitment to an open and democratic consultation,” the statement said.

On Thursday, the 55 UEFA member associations “unanimously” threatened not to take part in future FIFA competitions unless the organisation abandoned its plan, unveiled on Tuesday, to set up a commercial company open to private investors. CONCACAF, which comprises 41 associations from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, has, for its part, “rejected the proposal”.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) expressed regret that the plan had been made public without its members having been consulted beforehand, whilst the Confederation of African Football (CAF) was less critical, calling on its member associations to “examine” and “evaluate” the plan.

More

More International cooperation Why Switzerland joined Trump-friendly FIFA to fund mini pitches in Palestine This content was published on Switzerland and FIFA are building mini pitches for children in Palestine, despite continued violence and humanitarians struggling to meet people’s basic needs. Read more: Why Switzerland joined Trump-friendly FIFA to fund mini pitches in Palestine

FIFA’s aim is to increase funding for football development to $10 billion over the next four years. Private investors will be able to hold shares in the new company set up for this purpose, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), but will hold a minority stake of around 20%, the organisation has promised, as it aims to raise up to $4.2 billion, based on a valuation of the future company at $20 billion.

FIFA assures that it will retain exclusive control of this company as well as “exclusive authority” over the governance of football, competitions, the calendar, regulatory decisions, and so on.

If the project goes ahead, each of FIFA’s 211 member associations could receive a one-off payment of $20 million in early 2027 and will see its annual allocation for the period 2027–2030 rise from $8 million to $20 million.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories