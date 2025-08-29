Fifa loses multi-million lawsuit against Blatter and Kattner

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Markus Kattner do not have to pay back their own bonuses or the bonus totalling CHF23 million ($28.7 million) paid to another FIFA official to FIFA. This was decided by the Zurich industrial tribunal.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The bonuses were paid out in the years 2010 to 2013 and were intended to honour the financial success of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, the District Court of Zurich announced on Friday. The individual beneficiaries were at least involved in the decisions on the bonuses of the others.

FIFA, world football’s Zurich-based governing body, sued the former officials for repayment because they had decided on the bonus payments in collusion with conflicts of interest.

+ Swiss prosecutor’s meagre record in FIFA corruption scandal

The court rejected the claim for damages in full due to the bonus payments made, it wrote. According to the court, the defendants were entitled to assume “in good faith” that FIFA would authorise the bonus payments that had already been made. The decision is not yet final.

