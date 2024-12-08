Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

FIFA ‘paid Miami school fees’ of Infantino’s daughter

Infantino received a large pay increase in 2023
Infantino received a large pay increase in 2023 Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
FIFA ‘paid Miami school fees’ of Infantino’s daughter
Listening: FIFA ‘paid Miami school fees’ of Infantino’s daughter

Football’s governing body FIFA has apparently been paying up to $5,000 (CHF4,400) a month for the daughter of its president, Gianni Infantino, to attend a school in Miami.

This content was published on
2 minutes

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Infantino has been spending time in Florida as the United States gears up to hosting the World Cup tournament in 2026, alongside Mexico and Canada. He was criticised in the media for the amount of time he spent in Qatar before the 2022 edition.

+ Will FIFA move its HQ away from Switzerland?

FIFA defended its decision to also pay school fees for Infantino’s daughter in an article by SonntagsBlick. “The total benefits are comparable to the remuneration packages offered to executives by other international companies and sports organisations based in Switzerland,” FIFA stated. It is unclear whether the school fees are still being paid.

The SonntagsBlick also pointed out that FIFA contributes towards the cost of Infantino’s flat in Paris and a home in the Swiss canton of Zug, which the newspaper says costs CHF7,950 a month to rent.

FIFA says that Infantino’s remuneration package is contractually regulated and determined by an independent committee. The president’s base salary was increased 33% to CHF4.13 million in 2023.

The newspaper article points out that FIFA receive tax breaks as a sporting association. “In percentage terms, FIFA pays no more than a bowls club,” the article states.

In September 2023, FIFA decided to relocate the legal department, internal audit and risk management from its headquarters in Zurich to the US, affecting around 100 jobs.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
371 Likes
250 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Martin Chevallaz, a French-speaking no to the EEA, has died

More

Swiss anti-EEA politician, Chevallaz, dies aged 77

This content was published on Former Swiss politician and army brigadier Martin Chevallaz, who campaigned against closer ties to the European Union, died on Thursday at the age of 76.

Read more: Swiss anti-EEA politician, Chevallaz, dies aged 77
Bern Convention Committee investigates Swiss wolf policy

More

Council of Europe investigates Swiss wolf policy

This content was published on The Standing Committee of the Bern Convention in the Council of Europe has decided to initiate an investigation into Switzerland's wolf-shooting policy.

Read more: Council of Europe investigates Swiss wolf policy
Social cohesion in Switzerland is viewed negatively

More

Social cohesion in Switzerland viewed negatively

This content was published on The Swiss population's assessment of the current cohesion of society is largely negative. The situation has deteriorated compared to when respondents were younger, according to a study.

Read more: Social cohesion in Switzerland viewed negatively
Swiss Post delivered 7.5 million parcels around the discount days

More

Swiss Post delivered 7.5 million parcels during discount days

This content was published on The days around Black Friday and Cyber Monday brought Swiss Post a flood of parcels. Between November 25 and December 3, Swiss Post employees sorted and delivered 7.5 million parcels throughout Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss Post delivered 7.5 million parcels during discount days

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR