FIFA sets deadline for investor deal

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According to various reports, FIFA, the world football governing body, has set a deadline for approval of a planned investor deal and, in return, has promised a one-off payment.

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This has been reported by several British media outlets, which quote verbatim from the five-page letter from FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The deadline for the 211 member associations to give their approval is reportedly September 19.

The letter is reported to state: “Should you wish to proceed this $10 billion package will become available as of January 1, 2027, ushering in the next phase of our journey together.”

This would amount to US$40 million per association annually – four times as much as at present.

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“Should you wish to retain the status quo and reject this proposal we still have our planned expansion of the Forward programme [development money] of $2.7 billion as previously presented,” Infantino is reported to have written to the associations.

According to the letter, the decision is to be taken by a simple majority.

The European association, UEFA, reiterated the criticism it had already voiced on Tuesday regarding the proposal and commented on the setting of a deadline. “That says everything you need to know about this plan.” Following numerous discussions, significant and growing opposition is becoming apparent. “FIFA cannot continue to use our sport to enrich itself and its friends.”

The continental confederations from Asia and North and Central America appeared open to the proposal, at least in principle. However, both complained that they had not been informed of Infantino’s plans in advance.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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