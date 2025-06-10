The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Swiss finance directors against abolishing ‘marriage penalty’

Finance directors are against abolishing the "marriage penalty"
Finance directors are against abolishing the "marriage penalty" Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss finance directors against abolishing ‘marriage penalty’
Listening: Swiss finance directors against abolishing ‘marriage penalty’

A large majority of cantonal finance directors reject both the popular initiative in favour of individual taxation and the counterproposal. They support the joint taxation of spouses.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Conference of Cantonal Directors of Finance said on Tuesday it recommends that the cantonal governments hold a cantonal referendum. It met last week as part of its annual meeting in Heiden.

+ Swiss parliament advances individual taxation for married couples

According to the conference, individual taxation increases complexity for taxpayers and authorities, leads to inequalities between one-earner and two-earner couples and places a heavy burden on public budgets.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Environmentalists find microplastics in faeces of Swiss wild animals

More

Microplastics found in faeces of Swiss wild animals

This content was published on Swiss environmentalists and scientists have found microplastics in the faeces of roe deer, deer, wild boar, hares, chamois, foxes, martens, badgers and wolves.

Read more: Microplastics found in faeces of Swiss wild animals

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR